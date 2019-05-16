Peak District musicians show their love for Lindsay String Quartet founder Peter Cropper

Edale Church is to host a weekend of concerts in memory of Peter Cropper, founder of the Lindsay String Quartet and Music in the Round and a frequent visitor to the valley.

Peter’s family and friends, almost all of whom are professional musicians, will perform If Music be the Food of Love from tomorrow, Friday, to Sunday, as a tribute to the musician who died suddenly four years ago, aged 69.

The programme has been assembled by Peter’s son Martin, like his father an accomplished violinist, and musical director of Sheffield Music Academy. Martin divides his time between Sheffield and Oakham School in Rutland, where he is head of strings.

The first concert of the weekend features the Oakham Piano Trio, led by Martin, playing music by Haydn, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn.

“We feel hugely privileged that the Cropper family have chosen Edale Church as the venue for these concerts marking the fourth anniversary of Peter’s death,” said Edale vicar Rev Dr Simon Cocksedge. “Peter loved this valley and I’m sure music lovers will find plenty to draw them to at least one of the five concerts on offer.”

Edale residents will provide refreshments and the proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the church.

Sheffield Music Academy Chamber Orchestra will play a selection from Holst, Albinoni, Mozart and Grieg on Saturday morning, followed by an evening concert of sextets by Brahms and Tchaikovsky. Sunday morning will feature music by Beethoven, Brahms and Rachmaninov, and the final concert on Sunday evening includes a performance by the Edale Festival Orchestra.

The concerts are at 7pm and 11.30am. Buy tickets at sheffieldmusicacademy.org for £45 (weekend ticket), £7.50 morning and £15 evening concerts. Under-18s get in free.