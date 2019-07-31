Pop up cinema showcases cult classic at Sheffield farm

Pulp Fiction

This August Whirlow Hall Farm in Partnership with Henry Boot are bringing Hollywood to Sheffield and you’re invited to dive with us head first into one of the coolest films in cinema history.

Join us at Whirlow Hall Farm on August 10th for a summertime screening of the Quentin Tarantino cult classic ‘Pulp fiction’.

We’ll have our largest screen yet at our pop up cinema event on our real working farm.

Slick, Sleek and effortlessly cool this film favourite will be accompanied by shakes, burgers, bar and jiving as our live rock n roll band Tombstone Buzzards get our audience of movers and shakers in the mood before the film begins.

Sounds, sights, smells and taste of the fifties will accompany the showing, with rockabilly tunes and boozy milkshakes on offer.

We’ll plunge you into the world of diners and deadbeats in celebration of all things Tarantino for a summertime evening with friends with a difference.

The screening marks the 25th anniversary of the film’s release and the event is part of Whirlow Hall Farm’s celebrations as they turn 40 years old this year.