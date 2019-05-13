Sheffield City Hall singing role for school pupil Olivia Lacey-Kalnars

A Sheffield youngster is looking forward to performing at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday (May 16).

Olivia Lacey-Kalnars, a Year 7 pupil at King Edward VII School in Sheffield, joins Southdene Strings to perform A Million Dreams from hit film musical The Greatest Showman as part of the Movies & Musicals Proms at Sheffield City Hall after she was selected as the winner of a singing competition.

Olivia likes to sing at home, at Easy Street Theatre Company and in her school choir. She plays the piano, which her grandma has taught her since she was three years old. She is also a DJ and plays at Malin Bridge Primary School's discos every term.

Olivia first sang A Million Dreams as a duet with her friend at primary school. She said: “It is a beautiful song that gives me goosebumps!” Olivia added that she is “very grateful and excited at the opportunity to perform at Sheffield City Hall”.

The concert will feature a wide range of music from the world of the stage and screen, including pieces from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, performed by the Southdene Strings.

The Southdene Strings has a 10-piece line up which includes harp, strings, vocals, upright bass, drums and percussion, brought together by Liz Roberts, a Sheffield-based multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger.

Collective accolades include performances for BBC Radio 3 and 4, with global bands such as James and Jarvis Cocker and with the BBC Philharmonic and Hallé orchestras.

There will also be a special performance from one of Sheffield’s newest bands Mutual Fan Club, who will perform with the Southdene strings and harp.

Host is BBC Radio Sheffield’s Peggy Walker.