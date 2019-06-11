Sheffield's Dilys Guite Players venture into Wonderland

AMATEUR STAGE

It all becomes “curiouser and curiouser” as the Dilys Guite Players venture into the world of Lewis Carroll with a production of Alice in Wonderland.

The classic story follows the intrigued yet sceptical Alice (Hannah Thomas) as she adventures through Wonderland and across the Chessboard of Looking Glass Land, in search of the illusive Eighth Square and, with it, a ticket home.

In her way stands an array of eccentric yet lovable characters including the commanding Caterpillar (Vivienne Mager), frantic Mad Hatter (Alex Wilson), psychotic March Hare (James Simms) and the villainous Queen of Hearts (Mark Kenny).

Co-directing the adaptation by Brainerd Duffield are Kevin Jackson and Harry Rowbotham.

Said Harry: “It is important to us that we give the audience a rich and immersive treat from the beginning to end, without forcing an interpretation of a highly subjective story.

”The main contributors to that experience are the cast, whose energy, enthusiasm and dynamic performances are totally gripping.

“However, we hope that these are enriched by the use of a vast range of stage techniques and styles, ranging from puppetry and singing, to projection and special effects.”

Performances at the Lantern Theatre, Nether Edge, on Thursday to Saturday, June 13-15, and Tuesday to Saturday, June 18-22. Tickets: www.lanterntheatre.org.uk or 0333 666 3366.