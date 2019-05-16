Sheffield’s Reverend and the Makers added to Y Not Festival line-up

Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers have been added to the line-up for the Y Not Festival in the Peak District in July.

Other new names announced include The Streets’ frontman Mike Skinner playing a DJ set, grime legend Wretch 32, acclaimed rock duo Band of Skulls and one of the world’s hottest new DJs, Jax Jones.

Headliners already announced were Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals.

Also added to the bill are Redlight, Boston Manor, Beans on Toast and Pulled Apart By Horses, Pretty Vicious, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Allusinlove, Patawawa and Lion.

Second stage Flamingo Jacks features drag with Mariah and Friendz, tribute band Noasis, Hip Hop Karaoke, Guilty Pleasures, Rhythm of the 90s, The Karaoke Hole, The In-Here Bros, Lounge Kittens, Old Dirty Brasstards, The Horn Division and John Leathers Tarantino Disco.

The comedy bill features Never Mind the Buzzcocks hero Phil Jupitus, Britain’s Got Talent’s hilarious Lost Voice Guy, smooth-talking stand-up Simon Evans, Shappi Khorsandi, Mo Omar, Thomas Green, Andre Vincent, Ramond & Mr Timpkins, Daniel Muggleton, Kelly Convey and Thomas Green.

Elsewhere on the music bill are Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Happy Mondays, IDLES, White Lies, Gerry Cinnamon, Miles Kane, The Hunna and many more to round out what the organisers describe as the biggest UK indie-rock line-up of the year.

Other events include a paint fight, a cinema and afternoon 80s discos. Saturday is fancy dress day and the theme is wildlife. Not bad for an event that started life as a house party in 2005.

Back for its 14th year this summer, Y Not will take place in Pikehall, near Matlock from July 25 to 28.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ For the full line-up, visit www.ynotfestival.com