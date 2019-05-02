Sheffield Tramlines Festival line-up revealed for summer 2019

The day and stage splits have been announced for this year’s Tramlines festival, which takes place at Hillsborough Park on July 19-21.

Friday night will kickstart a jam-packed weekend of music. The main stage will be headlined by Two Door Cinema Club, with Manic Street Preachers, Circa Waves, and a number of other names warming up the crowds beforehand. Over the at The Leadmill Live tent, The Futureheads will step into the top spot with plenty more talent including Clean Cut Kid, Easy Life and The Seamonsters. The Library Stage, presented by This Feeling and Scott, opens with a breaking talent bill confirmed as Red Rum Cub, Himalayas, Planet and tons more.

With the party in full swing, Saturday at Tramlines will ramp up the proceedings several notches with all four stages of music throbbing at full capacity. The Main Stage will see festival highlight performances from Courteeners, Johnny Marr, and Reverend and The Makers; T’Other Stage (Stage 20) hosts sets from Annie Mac, Jade Bird, Becky Hill and more; Shame, JAWS and Sports Team amongst others will get crowds jumping over at The Leadmill Live, whilst during the day on The Leadmill Comedy bill, Reginald D Hunter, Alistair Barrie and more comics deliver some of the best stand-up seen at Tramlines yet. The Library Stage on Saturday will continue to showcase new talent with a schedule including The Japanese House, Skinny Living, Cassia plus further breaking bands.

The atmosphere on Sunday at Tramlines is always a special one and the 2019 event will be no different. The splits have been announced as, playing the Main Stage, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi and more; T’Other Stage features Doves, Tom Grennan, Peter Hook and The Light plus others; Drenge, Good Cop Bad Cop, When Young step onto The Leadmill Live stage after comedy heavyweights Phil Jupitus and Shappi Khorsandi have given crowds the giggles for The Leadmill Comedy on Sunday day time. The Library Stage will continue to rock with sets from Yonaka, Otherkin, BlackWaters and many more.

A limited number of day tickets have gone on sale, following unprecedented demand, priced at £40 for Friday and Sunday, and £45 for Saturday.

Tramlines, now in its 11th year, is one of the UK’s most popular city-based festivals, attracting thousands of people to the city every year. Whilst the festival lin- up gets bigger each year, it remains seriously good value for money. Tickets have sold quicker than ever in 2019, but an extremely limited quantity of final tier weekend tickets, priced at £79.50 are still available for purchase. The option remains to split this cost over two months using the payment plan. VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 granting access to the private VIP area situated right next to the main stage with private bars, food stalls and toilets. Under 12s go for free.

For full details on the line-up and tickets, visit www.tramlines.org.uk

For all the latest news and updates, follow Tramlines on www.facebook.com/tramlines, www.twitter.com/tramlines and www.instagram.com/tramlines.