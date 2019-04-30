Showroom Cinema: A passionate one-woman’s-war

If you’re looking for a change of pace from Avengers: Endgame this coming week,look no further than the Showroom Cinema.

As the inescapable final instalment in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe dominates screens across the city (and the world) and looks set to become the highest grossing film of all time, we’re proud to be screening a diverse and exciting range of new releases and special screenings without a superhero in sight.

Not that there’s anything wrong with superhero films of course – we love them too.

But we believe that fostering a vibrant film culture in a city means offering a more diverse and thought-provoking selection of titles than just those featuring Thor and co.

The heroes in our new releases this week are much more human - though no less extraordinary. In the fantastic Woman at War, from Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson (Of Horses and Men), a passionate environmental activist wages a one-woman-war on destructive big-money industries.

In Tolkien, discover how the author’s own 'fellowship’ and the outbreak of WWI, which threatened to tear them apart, influenced one of fantasy fiction’s most famous writers.

Finally, Natalie Portman delivers a sensational performance as a pop diva in Vox Lux, Brady Corbet’s audacious, jaggedly cynical commentary on the nature of celebrity culture in America.

The brilliant Eighth Grade, Red Joan, Ash is Purest White, Pond Life and Wild Rose are also continuing to play for another week on our screens. And if that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got a whole host of special events and one-off screenings coming up.

On the 6th of May at 6.15pm, we’re showing the deeply moving documentary A Deal with the Universe, which tells the incredible true story of how filmmaker Jason Barker came to give birth to his first child, and we’re honoured to be welcoming Jason to the cinema for a post-screening Q&A.

The Spanish & Latin American Festival 2019 tour, ¡Viva!, kicks off on the 7th of May with auteur filmmaker Jaime Rosales latest, Petra.

With shades of Michael Haneke, the film brings the atmosphere of Greek tragedy to contemporary Spain in a portrait of a broken family suffering the consequences of secrets, lies and violence.

Finally, on the 10th of May, delve into the hectic world of the Broadway musical with our screening of a classic fly-on-the-wall doc about the recording of the original cast album for Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

The screening, in partnership with The University of Sheffield, will feature an illustrated talk from Broadway musicals expert and NYU Professor, Laurence Maslon.