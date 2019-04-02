Showroom Cinema: Kenyan film to screen in Sheffield

PREVIEW OF RAFIKI

Showroom Cinema is delighted to welcome ground breaking Kenyan director and artist Wanuri Kahiu for a special screening and Q&A of Rafiki on Monday 15 April.

Rafiki charts the emerging romance across political divides in Kenya between teenage girls Kena and Ziki, who are forced to choose between happiness and safety, in a nation where homosexuality is a still outlawed and punishable by 14 years in prison.

Rafki has ignited hope and sparked conversation around the world. It was initially banned by Kenyan Film Classification Boardauthorities on the grounds of ‘clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law’.

Kahiu fought the ban, taking it to the High Court, succeeded in getting the ban lifted and secured a week-long theatrical release with multiple sell-out screenings. This made Rafiki eligible for Oscars submission and as a result became Kenya’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film. Rafiki was also the first Kenyan film in history to be accepted into the Cannes film festival official competition.

“Rafiki is such a delightful film, full of energy and warmth - it’s really reflective of the work Wanuri Kahiu has done with AfroBubblegum so it’s incredibly exciting that she is coming over to Sheffield to share it with us. African films so rarely make it to UK audiences, so we really want to celebrate and support this enchanting film.”

Rafiki + Q&A follows on from February’s sold outsold out preview screening as part of LGBTQ+ History Month and takes place at the Showroom Cinema on Monday 15 April at 20:00. Tickets are priced between £4.50 - £9.20 and are available online at www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/rafiki-qa or from the Showroom Cinema Box Office, Tel 0114 275 7727.