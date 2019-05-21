Showroom Cinema: Love can be very strange 

BY Linnea Pettersson Another week ending means another film week is just beginning at the Showroom, packed full of new films, classic re-releases, special Q&As…and a spot of karaoke!

We have been fortunate to secure some incredible guests over the last few months, and we continue with Chilean director Dominga Sotomayor, who is bringing her third film to the Showroom from Friday. She will be joining us at 14:30 on Sunday 26 th May to talk about her new film, Too Late to Die Young, a beautiful coming-of-age drama set in the aftermath of the Pinochet regime that explores different generations adapting to new freedoms and an uncertain future.

Also joining our programme is a special recording of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), performed by Beth Gibbons (the elusive yet iconic frontwoman of Portishead) and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki. Following an invitation to collaborate at the concert, Beth Gibbons undertook an intense preparation process, including tackling the challenge of learning the original text without speaking the mother language.

Her performance, alongside the maestro Penderecki, has been hailed as triumphant. See it here on Tuesday 28th May at 18:00.

We love to celebrate a good classic and this year we have been rifling through the BFI’s Stanley Kubrick retrospective. This next week sees the Stone Cold (War) classic Dr Strangelove return to the big screen, with an exclusive short documentary ‘Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb’, which looks at how Kubrick responded to society’s widespread concern about nuclear war and transformed it into his irreverent comic masterpiece.

And finally, we couldn’t not mention the week’s biggest release: Rocketman. To celebrate, we’re throwing a big ol’ Elton John party, including karaoke, drinks offers, dress up and South Yorkshire’s premium Elton tribute, Pete Gallagher.

Join us for the 20:00 screening of Rocketman on Saturday 25th May, where we’ll be transforming our bar into a shrine for all things Elton. Get ready to Crocodile Rock as Pete performs some of Elton’s top hits… and if you’re Still Standing (even after all that time), take centre stage and belt out Your Song to everyone with a bit of karaoke. Pete will be performing between 19:15 - 20:00 and after the film between 22:30 - 23:15, so there will be plenty of time to catch him do at work. The party in the bar is free to attend, and you can reserve a table by calling 0114 249 5432. Tickets for the film screening can be purchased in the usual way, either through the website www.showroomworkstation.org.uk, or at the Box Office (in person or over the phone, on 0114 275 7727). We think it’s gonna be a great, great night.