At the Showroom we believe in the importance of championing local and regional stories, and we’re proud to be showcasing a number of really exciting new releases that do just that in the coming weeks.

After the recent success of Chris Bush and Richard Hawley’s stunning Sheffield set musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which brilliantly interweaved the stories of three generations of residents of the iconic Park Hill estate, we’re excited to be screening Pond Life, the first feature film from the acclaimed theatre director Bill Buckhurst, with an original score by Sheffield’s own Richard Hawley.

Like the work of Ken Loach, Pond Life sits in the great British tradition of films about post industrial communities. The film takes place in the summer of 1994 in a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster.

A rumour stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds and young Trevor takes watch one night at the water’s edge.

The following night, he decides to lead a brigade of friends and neighbours on a fishing expedition to catch the legendary beast.

In a world of broken families, cassette tapes and rumbling political fever, these friends, each with their own struggles to bear, share a brief moment of harmony as they witness the carp for themselves in an experience they will never forget.

On Wednesday the 24th of April at 6.15pm we’ll be welcoming Pond Life director Bill Buckhurst and composer Richard Hawley to the Showroom for a special in-person Q&A after the film.

Also continuing this week is the brilliant Wild Rose, which tells a story of a young Glaswegian single mother with a big voice and bigger dreams.

Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is bursting with raw talent, cheek and a dream of getting out of Glasgow to make it as a country singer in Nashville. Her mum Marion (Julie Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense and is at odds with her dreamer daughter.

Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Sophie Okonedo).

Wild Rose is an uplifting story with an original soundtrack about family, dreams and those ‘three chords and the truth’. Delightful and infectiously joyous, Buckley oozes with charisma as she stars as a young woman balancing her dreams of being a country music star with the responsibilities of motherhood.