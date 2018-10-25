Ten spooky things to do in Doncaster this week: October 25-November 1

From pumpkin carving workshops, and haunted castles, to creepy carnivals, and ghost hunts, there’s lots of great fun to be had in Doncaster this Halloween:

1 – Spooktacular Pumpkin Carving workshops

Trick or Treat

Cherry Lane Tickhill Garden Centre, October 29-31

Enjoy a hauntingly good time this Halloween with pumpkin carving workshops for the whole family. These one hour sessions, hosted by spookily-dressed staff at the garden centre on Bawtry Road, will give kids the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs - including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins. There will also be fiendishly fun games, a Halloween cookie, a glass of witches brew and a goody bag. Prizes will be given for the best pumpkin design and fancy dress costume.

Visit www.cherry-lane.co.uk for workshops details.

2 – Halloween Fun at Conisbrough Castle

Spooky fun in Doncaster

Castle Hill, Doncaster, October 27, 11am-4pm

There’s a whole host of Halloween fun on the menu at the Doncaster castle this weekend: meet a dragon and hear its tales, marvel at the birds of prey and jungle critters, watch spooky goings on from SV Dance Studios crew, face the murderous vikings, make medieval potions, visit a fortune teller, get your face painted, take part in craft activities, and join in the fancy dress competition.

3 – Creepy Carnival

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, October 27-29, 10am-6pm

The creepiest carnival in town is coming to Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend, complete with a coconut shy, hoop la stalls, walking dead entertainers, face painting, and much more. Celebrate the day of the dead at this Halloween spectacular, as a cast of over 40 performers descend on the Yorkshire attraction for three spooky days of fun. Learn clown skills and enjoy a free craft workshop. All lives shows will be included in the admission, and visitors can explore the entire 100-acre park – and its unique collection of more than 400 animals, across 70 species, including some of the most at-risk and beautiful from around the world.

4 – Maize Maze – last chance!

Boston Park Farm, until October 31

The Maize Maze opened back in July, and there’s still time to catch this attraction before it closes for good next Wednesday. The pattern within the maze changes each year and the farm has seen everything from a combine harvester to a horse and cart. When entering the Maize Maze you have to find the four flag poles, which are hidden throughout the maze. At each flag pole there is a clip so that you can mark your sheet to show you have found that flag. Also lost in the maze is Maize Maize, she doesn’t have a flag pole so is a little harder to find. If you find all five then you win a lollipop

5 – Halloween Shriek Nights

Boston Park Farm, October 29-31, 6pm-9pm

Search the maize maze in the dark for ghosts, ghouls and witches – and don’t forget your torch!

Buy a pumpkin and make your own lantern or try to win one on the pumpkin games.

Each evening there will be hot and cold drinks available in the indoor cafe and an outdoor BBQ, plus a disco to throw some monster shapes out to.

Entry is £8 per person, with under threes going free.

Visit www.bostonpark.com for details and tickets.

6 - Ghost Hunting

Cusworth Hall, October 27, 9pm-2am

Dare you enter the hall’s hearse room this Halloween? Paranormal activity is rumoured to abound, and spirit children have been heard singing in the old school area. Simply Ghost Nights is back at the Doncaster hall for Halloween in this historical setting for a night of paranormal investigation. Cusworth Hall was built in the 18th century and was once home to the Battie-Wrightson family. has now been converted into a museum for all ages, though it still maintains many period features.

People claim to have seen the ghost of a grey lady, a man standing by the grand fireplace, and the spirit of a former worker who fell to his death in a tragic accident on the site. Enjoy everything this hall has to offer this Halloween…

simplyghostnights.co.uk for details.

7 - Edith in the Dark

Doncaster Little Theatre, October 26, 7.30pm

What better way to celebrate the Halloween season than with a chilling event of ghostly tales, as part of the first national tour of Edith in the Dark.

Baroque Theatre Company will return to the venue for one night only with this haunting tale, which takes place on Christmas Eve during a party hosted by Edith’s husband.

Edith escapes to her attic writing room where she meets up with her housekeeper and a mysterious guest. She reads them a story, not one of her cherished children’s tales, but one of her terrifying early ghost stories. As the tales unfold it becomes clear all is not what it seems…someone in the attic is hiding a deadly secret.

doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk

8 - Haunted Hall Ghost Tours

Brodsworth Hall, October 27-November 4

Have you ever heard that Brodsworth Hall is haunted? Well this Halloween, we dare you to join the Brodsworth team for a candlelit ghost tour.

Stay up late to hear some spooky (but family-friendly) ghost stories, explore the hall after dark, and be on your guard for things that go bump in the night...Bring a torch along for the hour-long tours, which run each weekend.

Call 0370 3331183 to book.

9 - Town-centre Trick or Treat Trail

Doncaster town centre, 13 venues, Saturday October 27

Visit Doncaster’s Harry Potter themed event in the Market Square this Halloween. Let The Sorting Hat tell you your fate and even try out your skills at Wand class. You’ll meet characters from the films including Hagrid, Professor Snape and Harry himself. Pick up your Trick or Treat Treasure Map and join in the fun at 13 ghoulish venues across the town, where you can trick or treat safely with all the family and take part in free craft sessions, fun entertainment and - of course – lots of treats... The 13 spooktacular venues for the Trick or Treat Trail are: Dreambakes, The Shoe Room, The Little Theatre, Enigma Rooms, Edwards & Walker, Knit and Stitch, The Cirque Foundation, Top Gun Laser Tag, Pud Store, Reptile Rendezvous, Guilt Furrie Vegan, Wonderland Awaits, and K&A Occasions.

10 - Spooktacular Flip Out

Frenchgate Centre, October 31, 4pm-6pm, and 6pm-9pm

Dress up this Halloween to bounce among cobwebs, spiders, ghosts and ghouls.