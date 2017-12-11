The Script are heading to Yorkshire next summer - tickets go on sale this Friday

The Script are heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer for what promises to be a sensational night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Irish rock band – who this year scored their fourth Number 1 UK album – will play Europe’s largest open-air theatre on Thursday June 21, 2018.

Since arriving on the scene in 2008, The Script have sold more than 29 million records and given us such global hits as We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall Of Fame (featuringwill.i.am) and Superheroes.

Their 2017 album Freedom Child topped the UK Official Albums Chart and lead single Rain picked up phenomenal radio airplay. To date, the video for Rain has been viewed more than 26 million times.

The Script – lead singer Danny O'Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power – are also one of the biggest live acts and have sold more than 1.4 million tickets for shows around the world.

Ahead of their live date at Scarborough OAT, Danny said: “The response to the new album has been fantastic and we cannot wait to take it out on the road in 2018.

“We’ve never played Scarborough Open Air Theatre before so we are really looking forward to heading to the Yorkshire coast. We hope you can join us to rock in this beautiful setting and what promises to be a fantastic atmosphere on the night.”

On the global success of Freedom Child, which was number one on the iTunes chart in 13 countries, the band said: "You guys may never understand how happy we are to have achieved our fourth Number 1 album. You see, we've worked so hard on it and ultimately the fans decided whether it's a strong album or not. We're so, so lucky and are humbled by it."

Freedom Child saw the band presenting a collection of urgent, timely, future-facing anthems that speak of both real-life events and real-time sonic adventurism. The album was recorded between London and Los Angeles and, for the first time, the band chose to work with some outside writers and producers including Toby Gad and Nasri Atweh.

The Script’s concert at Scarborough OAT is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “We cannot think of a better Christmas present for Yorkshire fans of The Script than to announce this sensational band are heading to Scarborough OAT in 2018!

“The Script have sold out arenas around the world and are quite rightly regarded as one of the UK’s best live bands. This gig is going to be something really special.”

Tickets for The Script’s show at Scarborough OAT go on sale at 9am Friday December 15th. They are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).