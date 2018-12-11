A reverse take on Beauty and the Beast   

Self-styled movers, shakers and musical comedy makers Fat Rascal Theatre are touring the UK with their Offie (Off West End Theatre Award) nominated, gender-swapped musical parody of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast which they bring to Theatre Deli next week as a seasonal treat.

In a fairytale land, far, far away a story as old as time is played out. Except everything is turned on its head. It is the beautiful princess who endures the curse of being turned into a hideous beast and hides away in her castle. Belle becomes Beau in the shape of a callow young bookworm who has ambitious dreams.

Disney’s villainous suitor Gaston becomes the horsey Chevonne, while sidekick Fou Fou swaps Le for La, and Belle’s father Morris becomes Beau’s mother Maureen and so on.

Book and lyrics are by Robyn Grant and Daniel Elliot, composer is James Ringer-Beck with additional music and sound design by Nicola Chang under the direction of Cat Robey. Design is by Hugh Purves.

Beau is played by Jamie Mawson opposite Robyn Grant as Beast with Allie Munro, Katie Wells and Aaron Dart in multiple roles.

London-based Fat Rascal Theatre were at Theatre Deli earlier this year with Tom and Bunny Save the World: The Musical in April and Vulvarine in July.

Beauty and the Beast is at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, from Tuesday to Saturday, December 18-22.