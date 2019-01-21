Banish the January blues at the Civic Theatre in Barnsley

A comedy fest in January aims to put a smile on people’s faces at Barnsley’s Civic Theatre.

Tears of laughter are guaranteed with the return of town favourite Toby Foster.

Back in December, Toby had bronchitis so he's raring to go in January bringing three of the finest stand-up comedians: Barry Dodds (pictured), James Meehan and Joe Rowntree.

Self-confessed comedy geek, Barry Dodds charms audiences with his unique brand of disarming wit and wry, down-to-earth observational humour.

Tickets booking now. With most shows under £15 a ticket. Toby Foster's Last Laugh Comedy Club is at The Civic on Saturday January 26. Tickets are £12. Please note the show may contain strong and explicit language.