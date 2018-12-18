Battle to save the magic of Christmas

Award-winning Story Pocket Theatre are presenting a pre-Christmas treat for younger children and their families at The Montgomery, the colourful and magical story of The Nutcracker.

It’s Christmas and when Clara is given a wooden nutcracker in the shape of a handsome Prince, little does she know that she and her brother Fritz are about to be drawn into a great adventure.

The Mouse Queen has stolen the magic of the Christmas tree star and the Land of Make Believe is in danger. The children and the toys must join in battle against the rotten royal rodent to save the magic of Christmas and restore the Prince to the throne.

But first, Clara and Fritz must learn how to believe…

Story Pocket Theatre is a touring company whose aim is to bring both classic and original children's stories to the stage in a magical, inventive and exciting way. “Our productions are centred around the art of storytelling, creating a journey for our audience that we hope will inspire a love of stories and theatre,” they say..

Performances of The Nutcracker at The Montgomery, Surrey Street,, are on Sunday, December 23, 2pm and 5pm, Monday, 11am.

An altogether different beast is on offer at The Montgomery this Friday in Walking in a Beaver Wonderland, a festive drag show from Funky Beaver Productions, Suitable for 16+ audiences, it starts at 6.45pm.