BGT star parks up on tour 

Winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018 and star and writer of the Radio 4 comedy series, Ability, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) comes on tour to the Leadmill on Saturday..

Disabled since early life, and unable to speak he is the first standup comedian in Britain to use a communication aid in his routines. He has called his tour, I’m Only Here for the Parking.

After working as a journalist with the BBC and local newspapers in his native North East, and latterly as online content manager for Sunderland council he made his first stand-up appearance in 2012. It followed a gig by Ross Noble in which he challenged the comedian about his impersonation of Stephen Hawking.

Using an iPad voice synthesizer app called Speak It!, he developed an act which he has performed at comedy venues and festivals

He was the first comedian to win Britain’s Got Talent and in addition to his £250,000 prize, he earned a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.in December, appearing at the London Palladium in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and his TV and radio credits have included The One Show, Voice Of The People and BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals

Ability – the Radio 4 series that Lee stars in and co-wrote with Katherine Jakeways – has now been recommissioned for a second series.

His role involved him playing as the disabled 'Matt', who moves out from his parents' home to share with his best friend from school, who refreshingly treats him as an equal but is not the influence Matt's concerned parents are looking for.

Lost Voice Guy: I'm Only In It For The Parking is at The Leadmill Comedy Club on Saturday, March 2.