Community gets first look 

Throughout the process of creating Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Sheffield Theatres has worked closely with the people of Park Hill and surrounding areas...

These local groups, individuals and organisations are invited to be the first to see the show at its Public Dress Rehearsal tonight, Thursday, March 14.

As part of this engagement project with the communities of Park Hill, Sheffield Theatres has created the People of Park Hill project, speaking to former and current residents of the estate about their history, lives and stories of living in Sheffield’s most iconic building.

These stories are available on social media and will be played within the Crucible during the run of Standing at the Sky’s Edge.

In addition, Songs from the Sky’s Edge, has seen Sheffield Theatres bringing the community-based Everyone’s Singing Group, based in the Manor and Castle Park and Arbourthorne neighbourhoods of Sheffield together with professional musician, Luke Carver Goss.

Across several weeks the group are creating a song, giving voice to their own stories and experiences of community, place and heritage, culminating in performances in the Crucible foyer before Standing at the Sky’s Edge on Wednesday, March 27.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge runs at the Crucible Theatre from Friday, March 15, to Saturday, April 6.