Five on wild goose chase 

A fun-filled, family festive musical is brought to the Montgomery this weekend by Far Far Away Theatre.

Mother Goose's Golden Christmas features an array of well loved nursery rhyme characters, singing and dancing their way through holly-laden forests, gigantic castles and deep, inky black moats on a quest to save a magical goose, defeat a giant and make it back home in time for Christmas.

Far Far Away Theatre is a family run theatre company based in Rotherham.

Founded in 2017 by Jenna and Matthew Dabbs, it specialises in shows for children and families. They also believe in making the theatrical experience as accessible for as many people as possible and therefore one performance in each run is fully signed (BSL).

Mother Goose's Golden Christmas with book and music by David Wood finds the famous five of Little Bo Peep, Little Tommy Tucker, Little Jack Horner, Little Polly Flinders and Little Miss Muffet feeling bored.

That’s until Gertie the Goose arrives at their book house on the run from the terrifying giant BossyBoots and his henchmen, the Big Bad Wolves, who are searching high and low through the forest in an effort to bring her back to her cage in the castle.

Will the famous five save Gertie and get rid of BossyBoots and the Big Bad Wolves,once and for all?

Most importantly, will they make it back in time for Christmas dinner?

Mother Goose's Golden Christmas is at the Montgomery Theatre, Surrey Street, on Saturday, November 24, at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, 1pm (signed performance) and 5pm.