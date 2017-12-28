From Julius Caesar to Tricky Dicky

Jonathan Hyde and Daniel Rigby will take the title roles in Peter Morgan’s Frost/Nixon opening at the Crucible Theatre in February.

Hyde, whose movie credits include Jumanji, Titanic and Richie Rich, will be returning to Sheffield Theatres where he recently played the title role in Robert Hastie’s production of Julius Caesar, to play Richard Nixon.

Playing David Frost will be Daniel Rigby, who won a BAFTA for his performance as Eric Morecambe in the BBC biopic, Eric and Ernie, and recently played Alan Turing in Breaking the Code at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre.

The full company to be directed by Kate Hewitt will be announced in the new year.

In 1974, Richard Nixon became the only US President in history to resign from office, immersed in one of the biggest scandals in American political history: Watergate. For David Frost, international socialite and well-known chat show host, an interview with a fallen President is the career-defining opportunity of a lifetime. Both want to control the story, but only one can emerge the victor.

This is the first British production of the landmark play since the 2006 movie

Frost/Nixon runs at the Crucible Theatre from Wednesday 21 February until Saturday 17 March. Tickets are on sale now.