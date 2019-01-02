Giant challenge for theatre company

shrek

You could call it the monster opportunity to join the biggest musical of the year.

Shrek: The Musical is the stage sensation adapted from the smash hit Hollywood movie animated comedy favourite, a crazy re-boot of some familiar fairy tales with a cool contemporary twist.

Following hugely popular runs on Broadway, in the West End and on tour, the show will now get its South Yorkshire amateur premier in a lavish new production from STOS Theatre Company opening at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on November 12 2019,

And director Mark Feakins is looking for as many new faces as possible to join the cast of the show which, with a budget of more than £100,000, will be the most ambitious community theatre event of the year.

The process, will begin with a series of workshops at Parkwood Academy, starting on Friday January 11 at 7.30pm, with four further sessions on January 14, 18 and 31 and then finally on February 1.

Once the show has been successfully cast, full rehearsals - again at Parkwood Academy - do not begin until June.“And the only stipulation for joining STOS is that you have to be over 16 at the time of the performance.”

For full information see the STOS website at stos.org.uk or the STOS Theatre Company Facebook page.