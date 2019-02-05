Listen very carefully to Tudor Players...

Following on from the successful run of Ben Hur in October, Tudor Players stay in comedy mood with 'Allo 'Allo! at the Library Theatre next week.

The nostalgic stage adaptation of the popular BBC sitcom by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft which ran from 1982 to 1992 is directed by Philip Gascoyne.

The story centres on Rene, the hapless cafe owner in German-occupied France during the Second World War and features other fondly remembered characters from the show such as his tone-deaf wife Edith, amorous waitresses Yvette and Mimi, Michelle from the French Resistance., Major-General von Klinkerhoffen and the Gestapo officer Herr Flick.

The macguffin is a priceless painting known as The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies and much coveted by the Germans .Rene and Edith have stashed it in a sausage in their cellar, where two British airmen are also hiding.

Communications with London using the wireless that is disguised as a cockatoo add to the chaos.

Meanwhile, news that the Fuhrer is scheduled to visit the town inspires tricksters disguised as Hitler to frequent the cafe.

Rene summons all the wit he can muster to save his cafe and his life.

'Allo 'Allo! Is at the Library Theatre on Tuesday to Saturday, February 15-19, at 7.30pm. Tickets at £10/£9 via tickets@tudorplayers.net or 01142853450.