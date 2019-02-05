Love and pain in the ring

A play about the unconventional love story between two boxers comes to the Crucible Studio on Saturday.

Gypsy Queen tells the story of ‘Gorgeous’ George O’Connell, a bare-knuckle fighter from a traveller family, a hero to his people and a self-proclaimed Gypsy King. George enters the world of professional boxing which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his fears and his very identity.In the opposite corner, Dane ‘The Pain’ Samson, the young pretender and son of a boxing legend.

This critically acclaimed love story about two men who find each other in the most unlikely of worlds. But can two men raised to fight ever learn to love?

The play features just two actors, who play nine characters between them, portraying comedy, drama and physicality in equal measure.

Gypsy Queen is written by Rob Ward, who also plays the role of George O’Connell, opposite John Askew as Dane..

The play was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and 2018 and was longlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, with writer Rob Ward named as one of the British Council’s Emerging Artists for 2017.

In the Studio tonight and Friday, February 7-8, is good dog, Arinze Kene’s story of a teenager growing up in a multi-cultural community and the everyday injustices that drive people to take back control.

The inspiration for Kene’s delicately observed and fearlessly-told play stemmed from a desire to imagine what drove his friends and community to riot in the summer of 2011