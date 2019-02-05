Madame opens up cabinet of curiosities

Tales of woe, tales of science, tales of curses, tales of defiance – and also, some juggling – are in store at Theatre Deli this weekend in the Cabinet of Madame Fanny Du Thé.

In Riddlestick Theatre’s show the audience is invited by 18th century aristocratic adventurer Madame Fanny to take its pick from her cabinet of curiosities

Unsatisfied with simply staying still and looking pretty, Fanny has ventured across seas and explored the world and now she’s back to share her new-found worldly wisdom

Whichever curio the audience chooses, Fanny and her servants perform the elaborate tale behind it. But while Fanny revels in performing her outrageous and frolicsome stories, somebody more serious is on their way to burst her bubble.

Performed by six actor-musicians, the show features songs and stories in a mixture of genres. Stories include The Frenchman’s Finger, a tale of lust and revenge with a Django Reinhardt-inspired score, The Pirates and the Giant Squid featuring a folk-shanty singing rabble of misogynist pirates and Dr Otto, The Mad Scientist, a surreal, Kraftwerk-inspired tale of a problematic brain-transplant.

The show features audience interaction, and the order of stories can change per performance depending on what is chosen.

The Cabinet of Madame Fanny Du Thé, Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Friday and Saturday, February 8-9, 7.45pm.