Moments of disco heaven with Saturday Night Fever, Sheffield Lyceum

Saturday Night Fever, Sheffield Lyceum

Stuck in a deadbeat job in a deadbeat family Tony Manero escapes the dull routine of this life by gathering the adoration of the crowd as he struts his stuff on the dance floors of Brooklyn discos.

But whilst practising with a new dance partner, Stephanie Maria, his eyes are opened up to a world beyond Brooklyn Bridge and Tony slowly realises his life has to change.

Richard Winsor (Casualty) is affable enough as Tony and is well matched by Kate Parr as Stephanie while the ensemble cast fills the stage and brims with energy and enthusiasm during the dance numbers.

Overall the production has its faults. The set intrudes on stage leaving little room for the cast; the second act is narrative-heavy with a storyline which gets rather gloomy; the rapid flicking between brief scenes makes the proceedings feel disjointed and the faux Brooklyn accents make the script difficult to decipher at times.

But as you would expect, where the show comes alive is in the disco scenes which are vibrant, colourful and full of life and as they explode on to the stage are a pure joy.

Featuring a soundtrack which defined a generation the live band and singers are one of the show's strongest features as they brilliantly capture the look, sound, feel and falsetto harmonies of the Bee Gees and belt out a string of songs which are deeply embedded in popular culture .

Paul Szabo