Mysterious allure of high fashion

A playful critique of consumer culture through the lens of high fashion, The Cult of K*nzo is the new show from writer, performer and video artist Paula Varjack which tours to Theatre Deli on Saturday.

The Cult of K*nzo interweaves the stories of one woman’s lifelong desire for luxury and the young Kenzo Takada’s dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Kenzo was one of the first men to study at fashion school in Japan and one of the first Japanese designers to come to train and design in the West. Like the “she” of the story, he was deeply drawn to high fashion. Paula Varjack became fascinated by high fashion at an early age through her mother’s magazines.

“Most of my clothes are carefully selected from eBay or charity shops”, said Paula “but a couple of winters ago I got up in the middle of the night so that I could be amongst the first to buy from H&M’s new Kenzo collaboration.”

Incorporating storytelling, videography, sound design and choreography the show looks at how top designer brands create desire, the tension between inclusion and exclusion, and the mysterious allure of high end. Why do we want the things that we want? What’s in a brand?

The Cult of K*NZO is at Theatre Deli, on Saturday at 7.45pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​