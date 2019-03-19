Nine new shows at Drama Studio 

The twice-yearly Enable US Festival is back with nine acclaimed new shows and an exclusive performance workshop across two weeks starting next Monday, March 25.

On offer is an exciting diverse programme which includes a new feminist drama from the writer of Call the Midwife, hard-hitting international circus exploring child-trafficking, top European performance, award-winning political satire, an uplifting play without words, classical music-based performance featuring renowned one-handed pianist Nicholas McCarthy, and innovative physical theatre.

Eight of the nine performances take place at the Drama Studio, but for the first time Enable US is staging an event outside its usual home with Michael Pinchbeck’s Concerto taking place at Firth Hall on Friday, April 5.

The festival opens next Monday with a return of the Best of BE FESTIVAL, with three European shows from three countries and a free meal in the interval.

In Take Care of Yourself Swiss daredevil and circus performer Marc Oosterhoff attempts a series of hair-raising stunts.

UK performance artist, illusionist and professional liar Tom Cassani, questions our collective construction of truth and lies in Someone Loves You Drive With Care.

Kulu Orr’s multimedia circus show, Control Freak, demonstrates his computer genius and desperate pursuit to control everything on stage.

This is followed on Tuesday by Status, Chris Thorpe’s Fringe First award-winning exploration of nationality and political control, with songs along the way.

On Wednesday is Kite, a poignant and uplifting play without words, original music, dance, puppetry and of course kites inspired by stories like The Snowman and The Red Balloon. It is presented by acclaimed theatre company, The Wrong Crowd, creators of inventive, playful and compellingly inventive new theatre.

On Thursday, March 28, is The Turk, a gripping tale of showmanship, sacrifice and the world’s first thinking machine.

Tickets for most shows are £12 (£8 for students). See https://performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk.