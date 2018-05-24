Preview: Fleabag returns

The stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BAFTA award-winning BBC series, Fleabag, is coming to the Crucible Studio next week.

Directed by Vicky Jones and starring Maddie Rice who played the title role at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, the show is a rip-roaring account of some sort of female living her sort of life.

The monologue, which won a Fringe First Award in 2013, sees Fleabag juggling a guinea pig themed café, career decisions and a torrent of social anxiety. When the six-part TV series ran on the BBC, it won the BAFTA Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme and currently holds an approval rating of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the surface Fleabag may seem over-sexed, emotionally underdeveloped and narcissistic, but slowly her vulnerability emerges and some uncomfortable home truths are revealed.

Fleabag started out on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013 produced by DryWrite, the theatre company that Waller-Bridge co-founded. It proved a word-of-mouth hit garnering strong reviews and winning a Fringe First Award. It later transferred to Soho Theatre in London for a sell-out run. and Phoebe Waller-Bridge was shortlisted for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and won the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright.

It toured to the Crucible Studio in 2015 with Maddie Rice in the role and returns in a co-production between DryWrite and Soho Theatre.

Fleabag runs in the Crucible Studio from Wednesday to Saturday.