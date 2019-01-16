Review: Ghost the Musical

One of the most iconic love stories of all time is that of Molly Jensen and Sam Wheat, as told in the 1990 classic film Ghost.

It's a film adored by many, and it has now been brought to life in a theatre show which is on stage at the Lyceum this week – and it's everything I hoped it would be; emotional and beautiful.

Molly and Sam have just moved in together and couldn’t be any more in love. Tragedy strikes when Sam is murdered, and he must then accept his death but stay with Molly and keep her safe – aided by medium Oda Mae Brown.

The chemistry between Rebekah Lowings and Niall Sheehy, who took on the main roles, was obvious from the moment they stepped on stage, and their love truly felt warm and genuine. Their rendition of ‘Unchained Melody' unsurprisingly moved many of the audience members to tears. Their voices were both incredible.

Another stand out performance came from Jacqui Dubois, who played Oda Mae. She provided a light contrast and humorous moments in what is a very deep and moving story.

I was pleased that the stage production stayed true to film, keeping the memorable lines and songs it is known for, but each actor also took their parts and played them in their own unique way.

Many people left the theatre holding their loved ones tighter. That’s the sign of an amazing show – when it moves people.