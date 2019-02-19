Solo show explores gender identity

Theatre Deli launches its new season on Friday, February 22, with a performance of Pink Lemonade by Mia Johnson.

Mia’s first solo show is a multi-disciplinary piece of theatre which explores female masculinity, lesbianism and gender identity partly inspired by “the rebellious butches” of the early 20th Century and beyond.

It shows how society can impact the way we see ourselves and its effects on same sex relationships.

I t touches on social stigmas, childhood and intimate relationships as well as addressing racial and cultural aspects through spoken word, poetry, verbatim audio bites, music and movement.

Produced by The Queer House, the work is supported by Talawa Theatre Company, Tamasha, Derby Theatre and Arts Council England.

Mia Johnson is a 27-year-old theatre maker and performance artist from Nottingham whose current work is centred on identity and the intersections that surround it. She has previously showcased work at The Curve, Derby Theatre and Battersea Arts Centre.

Before the show at 7.30pm there will be a season launch introduced by producer programmer Sara Hill.

John Rwoth-Omack will talk through his Race, Nation and Home segment and followed by a preview performance from poet Genevieve Carver ahead of her March 14 show.