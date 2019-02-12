Surreal comic in the  spirit of Dadaism

Next week Big No No Comedy at Dina’s Cellar Theatre welcomes an international guest whose work is described as completely original and exciting and surreal

Johannes Dullin is a German comedian now based in Berne, Switzerland whose show, Come Along and Bring a Friend!, caused a buzz at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is now on his first UK tour.

A true absurdist comedian who has spent the last 14 years working in some of the most progressive theatre and performance spaces in Europe such as the renowned Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich, , the birthplace in the early 20th century of Dadaism the anarchic art movement

It is not too much of a stretch to say that Dullin is doing Dada for the 21st century in playing with the space in between comedy, theatre, clowning and performance art,

The audience laughs – and often doesn’t know why, apparently. According to the publicity for Come Along and Bring a Friend!, the brutal poet invites us to a place where the profane plays ping-pong with the profound while reason lies chained under the table, whatever that means.

Perhaps more easily understandable is the quote from Neues Deutschland that “Johannes Dullin is a rascal you should take seriously”.

Johannes Dullin is at The Cellar Theatre, Backfields, on Tuesday at 8pm.