Theatre Deli bring in guest curators

theatre delicatessen

Sheffield’s Theatre Deli is devoting its Spring/Summer Season to the theme of Unity in Diversity.

Launching the season on Friday producer-programmer Sara Hill said: “We feel it’s not enough to say we programme plays for diverse audiences, we need to demonstrate that by making space for those who represent that diversity. So we have stepped aside and handed over to two guest curators.”

The first part of the season, curated by Louise Orwin, will focus on gender issues which includes her own show, Oh Yes Oh No about female sexuality and recovery from trauma which she sees as particularly pertinent in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

To mark International Women’s Day a feminist fortnight includes The Women of Sheffield Cocoon Collective, a showcase of three new pieces of theatre by local women discussing a range of different experiences, different ages, different histories, and different stories. That’s on Friday, March 2, and then is followed next week by the return of Fat Rascal Theatre with musical superheroine, Vulvarine,, from March 7 to 9.

Theatre Deli feels it can’t ignore the looming shadow of Brexit and has programmed three shows treating it as a farce.

Sheffield theatre maker and performer Madeline Shann presents her new one-woman show about patriotism, nationalism and British identity, Here’s Looking at UKIP, on March 27-28, the days before the UK’s scheduled departure from the EU.

Two other shows will appear in the aftermath, It’ll Be Alt Right on the Night (April 3-5) and Boris the Musical 2: Brexit Harder ! (April 10-13).

The latter part of the season, curated by Sheffield-based actor and director John Rworth-Omack, is Race, Nationality and Home featuring a range of work by ethnic minority artists and companies leading up to Migration Matters Festival at the end of June.

My Name is Rachel Corrie (May 1-4), based on the diaries and emails of the American activist killed in the Gaza Strip in 2003, marks the debut of Sheffield-based Hassun Zafar and Strictly Arts Theatre Company bring Freeman (May 16-18), exposing racism in the American justice system.

John Rworth-Omack will close the season with his own one-man show, Far Gone.