‘A wonderful story time like no other,’ writes Michelle Rawlins, blogger and Sheffield mum, after visiting the Barnsley attraction.

Set in the exquisite traditional ballroom of Cannon Hall Museum, the well known tale of Ebenezer Scrooge was beautifully brought to life in the form of a Family Christmas Carol.

As we sat around the beautifully decorated Christmas tree, we could almost envisage Charles Dickens reading his novel, first published in 1843, as the thespian like narrator tells the much loved tale, transporting the audience back to Victorian England.

There’s lots of fun audience participation, as little ones, their parents and grandparents, are encouraged to participate, playing minor speaking roles, armed with props, of the much loved Tiny Tim, his hard done to father Bob Cratchit and Scrooge’s former love, Belle, who very wisely declined his hand in marriage - opting for love over money.

The 45-minute long session, which I’d say is best suited for anyone aged five to 95, successfully encapsulates the true meaning of Christmas, gently reminding those watching, why we should always help those less fortunate than ourselves.

A real festive treat that certainly put us in the mood for Christmas.

Visit cannon-hall.com for more festive events.

