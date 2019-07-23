Avenue Q - the cheeky parody of Sesame Street

Avenue Q UK tour 2019

The naughtiest puppets in town are back as comedy musical Avenue Q, a concoction of mischief, bad behaviour and political incorrectness, returns to the Sheffield Lyceum.

Following five years in the West End, sell-out runs worldwide and successful tours in 2014, 2015 and 2016 the Tony Award-winning musical is coming round the UK again.

Created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez ,co-creator of Book of Mormon and writer of the songs for Disney’s Frozen, with book by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q is a charming tale of loveable folk on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues.

These l ively and off the wall characters are performed by an unholy comedic alliance of humans and puppets.

Princeton, a bright-eyed college graduate, has just moved to this neighbourhood and desperately tries to follow his dreams and discover his ever-elusive purpose in life.

A tiny bank balance, the distraction of a busty blonde and a variety of weird and wonderful friends and neighbours lead Princeton on a hilarious story of self-discovery.

There’s Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve; Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an Internet ‘sexpert’ called Trekkie Monster, Lucy the Slut and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

It’s all played out to some quirky songs including The Internet is for Porn, I’m Not Wearing Underwear Today, It Sucks To Be Me and Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist.

Avenue Q first opened Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2003, before transferring to Broadway later that year where it won the Tony ‘Triple Crown’of Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. In 2006 it transferred to the West End where it ran for five years and has appeared in more than ten countries all over the world.

A cheeky parody of children’s TV classic Sesame Street, Avenue Q has three human characters and 11 puppet characters performed by Lawrence Smith, Cecily Redman , Saori Oda, Oliver Stanley, Nicholas McLean, Tom Steedon and Megan Armstrong