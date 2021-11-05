Awe-inspiring Christmas illuminations to return to Sheffield Cathedral this year

In December 2019 the Cathedral hosted its first ever light show ‘The Angels are Coming’. The event was a huge success with nearly 12,000 children, adults and families enjoying the show.

After this sensational debut the Cathedral’s light show comes back after being postponed last year because of the COVID pandemic.

This year visitors will be captivated by awe inspiring illuminations projected across the exterior facade of the Cathedral which will include the telling of the Nativity story. Then inside they can be entranced by an immersive multi-sensory experience with music and lights inspired by the cathedral’s stained-glass windows and enjoy more than 30 beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

The Angels are Coming at The Sheffield Cathedral. Pic Steve Ellis

“The celebration of the birth of Christ signifies new hope.” says The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow, Vice Dean and Canon Missioner of Sheffield Cathedral. “The Beginning represents this in so many ways.

"Everyone is welcome to start their Christmas celebrations with us.”

The Beginning opens on Tuesday November 30 and runs through to Sunday December 5.

Tickets are on sale from www.sheffield-cathedral.org or in person from the Cathedral Gift Shop. Adults: £7.50 Children aged 3-15 (under 3s free): £6 Carers: £3 (contact Sheffield Cathedral to purchase)

