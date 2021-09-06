Celebrate Sheffield community with action-packed festival starting this weekend

Family Carnival at St Peters Hall as part of the 3rd Nether Edge Festival Liza and Morwenna digging for potatoes in the raised beds

Then look no further than the Nether Edge festival, which launches this Saturday September 11 and runs for nine days.

The event opens with an inflatable carnival at Common Ground on Saturday, with bouncy castles, slides, a ball pit and other inflatable fun for all the family, and closes with a Picnic in the Park at Chelsea Park on Sunday September 19.

A Concerteenies event is part of the festival

It is organised by Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group.

“The festival aims to showcase the talents of our wonderfully diverse residents”, says the group in its festival programme.

"During the festival we have arranged a wealth of events ranging from gigs, dance, various trails through Nether Edge, walks and talks, art and literature.

"The festival welcomes all the residents of Nether Edge to come together and celebrate our neighbourhood.”

Most of the events at the festival are low cost or free to attend, with some held on a pay as you feel basis. The event is organised on a limited budget and a raffle will help provide basis funding.

Here are five of the best events taking place through the festival: