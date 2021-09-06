Celebrate Sheffield community with action-packed festival starting this weekend
Fancy listening to some live music, learning croquet, bath bomb making or wine tasting?
Then look no further than the Nether Edge festival, which launches this Saturday September 11 and runs for nine days.
The event opens with an inflatable carnival at Common Ground on Saturday, with bouncy castles, slides, a ball pit and other inflatable fun for all the family, and closes with a Picnic in the Park at Chelsea Park on Sunday September 19.
It is organised by Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group.
“The festival aims to showcase the talents of our wonderfully diverse residents”, says the group in its festival programme.
"During the festival we have arranged a wealth of events ranging from gigs, dance, various trails through Nether Edge, walks and talks, art and literature.
"The festival welcomes all the residents of Nether Edge to come together and celebrate our neighbourhood.”
Most of the events at the festival are low cost or free to attend, with some held on a pay as you feel basis. The event is organised on a limited budget and a raffle will help provide basis funding.
Here are five of the best events taking place through the festival:
I-SPY TRAIL, free. Spot 30 pictures dotted around Nether Edge with a special map and complete a quiz to find out things you never knew about the community. Collect the quiz from The Studio and Wickwire locally. Runs throughout the festival. Enjoy three film shots by local film makers at Nether Edge Bowling Club from 5.45pm until 8pm on Saturday September 11. £10 included pie and peas, booking essential. Email [email protected] Take the little ones to a Concerteenies relaxation concert on Monday September 13 at St Andrew’s Church on Psalter Lane. There are two sessions in the morning and it is aimed at pre-crawling babies. Tickets £9 at concerteenies.com/events. Taste six award-winning wines with Starmore Boss at The Stag’s Head pub on Wednesday September 15 from 7pm. Tickets £17.50 from Starmore Boss. An art and garden trail runs on Saturday September 18 at four different addresses, from 11am until 3pm. Entry is free.