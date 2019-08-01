Classic day out for all the family roars in

Classic cars will fill the Moor this weekend

A free day out for all the family, there will be plenty of activities and children’s entertainment to keep everyone entertained.

The 13th Classic Car Show will see all-time classic cars from Glossop Vehicle Enthusiasts Club; Sheffield Morris Minors Club; Cambridge Oxford Owners Club and Amber Valley Car Club, among others.

Plus, a Robin Hood Kit Car from Rotherham Transport Museum; a 1920 Sheffield Simplex from Kelham Island Museum - as well as Leyland Atlantean bus from South Yorkshire Transport Museum.

In additional, a vintage bus will be providing tours for visitors around the city centre, as part of the fundraiser day in aid of the Sheffield Vulcan Rotary’s chosen charities.

Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said: “The Moor Classics day is always a highlight in our calendar - and one of our best-loved events.

“Now in its 13th year, it’s something for the whole family to enjoy.