Classic video games go under the spotlight at Sheffield’s Videogame Museum

The exciting new National Videogame Museum in Sheffield, which launched six months ago, is holding two new major exhibitions running until June 2.

Platform 14 features Donkey Kong – an exploration of the phenomenon of converting or ‘porting’ a videogame, showing what happens when it is remade for a new platform, and it exhibits 14 different playable versions of the same Nintendo 1981 classic game. Also there will be an exhibition, Playthings – a large expansion of videogame objects, ephemera and artefacts that reflect gaming culture in the UK and worldwide. Iain Simons, for the NVM, said “These are the first big steps in getting our new interpretation programme moving. Platform 14 is an ambitious new exhibition that we really hope our visitors are going to love. We’re looking forward to finding out what the NVM visitors favourite version is going to be…”