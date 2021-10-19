Comedy writer Andy Hamilton appears in Sheffield this weekend for literary festival

He will talk about new novel Longhand, which was entirely handwritten ( that’s right- not computer generated) with 43 italic pens used in the process.

It’s the life story of a complex enigmatic Scotsman, Malcolm George Galbraith, leaving the woman he loves and trying to explain why.

Malcolm’s story combines tragedy, comedy, mystery, leprosy, murders, massacre, ritual sacrifice, an insane tyrant, romance, a landslide, fire – and a talking fish.

Andy is at Firth Hall, Firth Court, University of Sheffield, on Saturday October 23, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at offtheshelf.org.uk.