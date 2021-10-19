Comedy writer Andy Hamilton appears in Sheffield this weekend for literary festival
Comedy writer, performer and director Andy Hamilton is appearing at Sheffield’s Off the Shelf literary festival this weekend.
He will talk about new novel Longhand, which was entirely handwritten ( that’s right- not computer generated) with 43 italic pens used in the process.
It’s the life story of a complex enigmatic Scotsman, Malcolm George Galbraith, leaving the woman he loves and trying to explain why.
Malcolm’s story combines tragedy, comedy, mystery, leprosy, murders, massacre, ritual sacrifice, an insane tyrant, romance, a landslide, fire – and a talking fish.
Andy is at Firth Hall, Firth Court, University of Sheffield, on Saturday October 23, 2021, at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £12 and can be booked at offtheshelf.org.uk.
Off the Shelf runs until October 31 and this year is the 30th edition.