Dig out your bucket - Sheffield by the Seaside is finally returning to the city centre
Sheffield by the Seaside will be returning this month bringing all the fun of the beach to the heart of landlocked Sheffield.
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but will be back in full force from Thursday July 29-August 31 with all of the seaside staples you would expect.
There will be lots of children’s entertainment including a Punch and Judy show, magician, DJ, helter skelter rides, mini golf, and traditional boat swings, plus paddling in the Peace Garden fountains and, of course, a huge sandpit.
After months of lockdowns, furloughs, and school closures this will be the perfect antidote for the Covid blues and a great way to spend a Sheffield staycation.
The event, open daily from 10am-6pm, has been a favourite among Sheffielders for years and its return will no doubt bring in large crowds who missed the presence of a beach on their doorstep last year.
It is free to attend and will make for a fun family day out in the glorious Sheffield sunshine, if the good weather continues.