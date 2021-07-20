Dig out your bucket - Sheffield by the Seaside is finally returning to the city centre

[email protected] Sheffield by the Seaside by Richard Sissons

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but will be back in full force from Thursday July 29-August 31 with all of the seaside staples you would expect.

There will be lots of children’s entertainment including a Punch and Judy show, magician, DJ, helter skelter rides, mini golf, and traditional boat swings, plus paddling in the Peace Garden fountains and, of course, a huge sandpit.

After months of lockdowns, furloughs, and school closures this will be the perfect antidote for the Covid blues and a great way to spend a Sheffield staycation.

1 Aug 2016.....Sheffield by The Seaside which runs until August 30 at the Peace Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees

The event, open daily from 10am-6pm, has been a favourite among Sheffielders for years and its return will no doubt bring in large crowds who missed the presence of a beach on their doorstep last year.

It is free to attend and will make for a fun family day out in the glorious Sheffield sunshine, if the good weather continues.

Lennon Sorsby, four, in the water fountains at Sheffield by the Seaside.