Enjoy music, food, and family fun at 22nd Sharrow Festival

Sharrow Festival is returning to Mount Pleasant Park

There will be three music stages on July 6, with the festival's usual focus on local musicians – including Unscene, Solar Love Society, Papa Soul, and Rogue Siesta on the main stage, and Lewis Rushton, Fairy Cakes, Taff Trail Rambler, and Liana Condor on the community stage.

The festival will also host Sheffield's premier paint jam, featuring a host of pop-up art, around 80 different stalls, and lots of free and cheap activities for young people, as well as food from all over the globe to tempt the taste buds.

Sharrow Festival comprises of the Festival Day in the Park – a full day of activity which celebrates the culture and diversity of the area. It is organised each year by The Sharrow Festival Committee.

Festival chair, Colin Havard, said: “We are pleased this year to be developing a new partnership with JuJu Club, who will be bringing their global and dance orientated vibe to our new third stage for the first time under the trees.

“We will also, once again, be joined by FURD with their inflatable football pitch, and have a special edition of the Sharrow Today newspaper from Sharrow Community Forum which will showcase our acts.

“All in all, Sharrow Festival is a great meeting space where the many cultures who make up this distinctive neighbourhood can get together and let their hair down in a spirit of tolerance and mutual respect. To help with this we are creating a ‘faith field’ this year, to promote inter-faith conversations and provide a space for contemplation.”

The festival will also host an after party at venues across the city, which are all supporting Sharrow Festival this year, including The Beer Engine on Cemetery Rd; and The Albion, The Clubhouse, Jabeerwocky, and The Cremorne – all on London Road.