Explore city's confectionary history at the Sheffield General Cemetery

Sheffield General Cemetery volunteers have explored this year’s theme of Edible England by focusing on George Basset, founder of Liquorish Allsorts, who is buried in the cemetery. A founder member of Maxton’s, still manufacturing sweets in Meersbrook, was also buried there.

Sheffield General Cemetery Trust said: “We are now very proud to talk about the sweet makers who lived and died in Sheffield and who probably bought a little bit of sweetness to the people of Sheffield.”

The cemetery will have an exhibition, sweet shop, talks and more on September 11 and 12.