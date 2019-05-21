Film Reviews: By magic a fledgling romance with Aladdin

ALADDIN (PG)

Guy Ritchie directs a colourful live-action remake of Disney's 1992 Oscar-winning animated adventure.

The toe-tapping soundtrack updates the songbook by composer Alan Menken and songwriters Howard Ashman and Tim Rice including Friend Like Me and A Whole New World. Street urchin Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and his pet monkey Abu run amok on the streets of Agrabah, stealing just enough to survive. He falls hopelessly in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott), whose resents the rules imposed upon her by her father, The Sultan (Navid Negahban). She yearns to break free and stand on her own two feet, and a fledgling romance with Aladdin gives her the confidence to pursue her dreams of becoming the next Sultan. Her father's chief adviser, Jafar (Marwen Kenzari), is plotting to seize power with his macaw Iago (voiced by Alan Tudyk). He hopes to rule Agrabah by claiming a magic lamp, which lies deep within an enchanted cave.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 (U)

Chris Renaud and Jonathan de Val co-direct a tail-wagging sequel to the award-winning 2016 computer-animated comedy, which imagined what our four-legged, feathered and finned friends get up to when our backs are turned.

In the follow-up, mischievous terrier Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and lolloping mongrel Duke (Eric Stonestreet) are fascinated when their owner Katie (Ellie Kemper) falls in love with Chuck (Pete Holmes). The couple get married and raise a baby boy called Liam, who Max vows to protect at all costs. Thankfully, veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford) helps Max to overcome his insecurities and unleash the hero within.

Back in the city, pampered Eskimo dog Gidget (Jenny Slate), agrees to take care of Max's favourite toy, Busy Bee, in his absence.

The squeaky rubber plaything tumbles out of a window and into the downstairs apartment of a crazy cat lady.

In order to retrieve Busy Bee, Gidget turns to sardonic house cat Chloe (Lake Bell) for valuable tips on how to imitate the behaviour of a puss.

Elsewhere, maniacal white rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) adopts his superhero persona to help a fearless Shih Tzu called Daisy (Tiffany Haddish) rescue a caged white tiger from a cruel circus master.