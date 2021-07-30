Five of the best free or cheap things to do in Sheffield this summer

Here are five of the best.

Take a trip to Sheffield by the Seaside at the Peace Gardens, enjoy hook a duck, rides, traditional boat swings, and a huge sandpit. The sandpit is free to enjoy along with the garden fountains, which are now back on.

From 10am until 6pm until August 30.

Sheffield by the Sea opens in the peace gardens

Get away from it all at beautiful Wyming Brook nature reserve, which has easy strolls by the streams or higher, rockier routes with dramatic views of the Rivelin reservoirs.

Nearby pub the Three Merry Lads at Lodge Moor is the perfect stop for a drink afterwards.

The Bears of Sheffield have now been released into the wild – hit the charity art trail and find them all!

The trail which stretches right across the city raises money for a new cancer ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Seaside in Sheffield.

The Winter Gardens in the city centre has several miniature bears, and there are more in Sheffield Botanical Gardens, at dairy farm Our Cow Molly in Bradfield, and Kelham Island Museum.

Sheffield’s Antiques Quarter is full to the brim with tempting treasures, retro finds and quirky independents – though it may be tough to resist spending here!

Take a tour of the shops based in and around Abbeydale Road for a great day out, and there are plenty of affordable cafes and restaurants if you would like lunch too.

Follow the growth of the steel city through the Victorian era and two world wars at Kelham Island Museum.

Wyming brook.

Entry is now free for the first time – although donations are welcome - and a visit can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk.

Bears of Sheffield.

Antiques quarter.