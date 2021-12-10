Five of the best Santa experiences in Sheffield this Christmas

With the big day around the corner, we’ve picked five of the best Santa Claus experiences for you to try in Sheffield.

Visit Father Christmas in his grotto, travel on the Santa Express train or join him for afternoon tea at Aston Hall as the city starts to feel incredibly festive.

The Peace Gardens grotto runs until December, 24. Mon-Thurs 10-6pm, Fri 10-7pm, Sat 10-8pm, Sun 10-6pm. ​£6.99 per child.

Peace Garden Santa's Grotto.

Take a ride on Meadowhall’s Santa Express until December, 24. Weekdays 2-7pm, weekends 11am-7pm. £6.50.

Cutlery Works hosts Santa on December, 19. 9am-1pm. Take him a letter and tell him what you want for Christmas! £15 per child.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Whirlow Hall Farm is holding Santa’s VIP adventure. December 18-21, 9.30-4pm. A ticket for six people, max four children, £85. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Enjoy Aston Hall Hotel’s tea party with Santa on Sunday, December 19. 1-4.30pm. £10 per child, £15 per adult. ​​​​​​​

Santa Express.

Santa at Cutlery Works.

Whirlow Hall Farm Santa.