Five of the best Sheffield beer gardens

The Three Merry Lads, Sheffield.

The Three Merry Lads, 610 Redmires Road.

This is a traditional pub with views to the valley and a kids play area.

The Brothers Arms, 106 Well Road, Heeley. A Fantastic outdoor drinking area and a covered marquee, this pub is owned by popular Sheffield band the Everley Pregnant Brothers.

The Stag's Head, 15 Psalter Lane, Nether Edge. A family-friendly traditional pub with kids' playground serving freshly made pizza on some days. It also has a new menu and is now taking bookings. Marquee outside.

The Plough traditional pub, Low Bradfield. A great rural family pub right on the dam with food served daily.

The Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, Loxley. With spectacular views overlooking the Loxley Valley.

