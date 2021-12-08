Free talk on Sheffield Blitz as part of bombing commemoration

The writer will be launching the 10th anniversary edition of ‘Sheffield’s Date With Hitler’ at 6pm and explaining the origins of the book that started with a forgotten World War Two memoir and the chance discovery of a set of German bombing maps targeting the city.

The talk will be followed by a book signing. A Sheffield Blitz remembrance service will take place at 7pm.

Sheffield Cathedral is hosting the Sheffield Blitz 80th anniversary event – one year on. It lasts from 12 noon until 9pm. The event was originally planned for last year but couldn’t take place because of the pandemic.

Blitz aftermath.

The book costs just £19.95 and is on sale from www.acmretro.com

Atkinsons after the blitz.