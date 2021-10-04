Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood heads to Sheffield on new tour
Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is to visit Sheffield on a new tour.
Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including a date at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday November 1, 2022, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 8 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com
Paul has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade with his infectious enthusiasm for baking and cheeky charm leading him to win the hearts of the nation.
Speaking about the tour, Paul said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.
“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”