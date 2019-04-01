Get ready for the weekend ahead!

Here are 10 of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend

From night markets, and musical blow-outs, to beer tastings, and lively panel discussions, there’s something for everyone in Sheffield in the next few days.

Read on, and get planning your weekend:

Big laughs galore as this 'accidental' musical extravaganza opens at Theatre Deli next Wednesday April 10.

1. Boris the Musical 2: Brexit Harder

Big laughs galore as this 'accidental' musical extravaganza opens at Theatre Deli next Wednesday April 10.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Gather at Mount Pleasant Park this Sunday from 7.30pm for the annual show, complete with live music, fire dancers, and the legendary parade

2. Sharrow Lantern Carnival 2019

Gather at Mount Pleasant Park this Sunday from 7.30pm for the annual show, complete with live music, fire dancers, and the legendary parade
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Get ready for a star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, Oscar winning andmemorable films of all time, with Strictlys very own Aljaz and Janette, at Sheffield City Hall on April 10.

3. Get romantic with Strictly's Aljaz and Janette

Get ready for a star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, Oscar winning andmemorable films of all time, with Strictlys very own Aljaz and Janette, at Sheffield City Hall on April 10.
sub
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Join this immersive bring your own cocktail Secret Shakers gathering - this Saturday from 7pm, with live jazz and nibbles.

4. Jazz and cocktails in historic Sheffield General Cemetery

Join this immersive bring your own cocktail Secret Shakers gathering - this Saturday from 7pm, with live jazz and nibbles.
sub
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3