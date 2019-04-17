Don't Miss in Sheffield

Here are 10 of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend

From Easter fun days, and Game of Thrones cinema experiences, to concerts, markets, and bee-keeping courses, there’s something for everybody happening in Sheffield in the next few days...

Have a great Easter weekend!

1. Sitcom dinner experience

2. Quayside Easter Festival

3. Run For It Easter

4. Kickstarter Sheffield event

