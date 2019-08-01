Here are seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this weekend

What's OnThings To DoThis August 7, visitors to Chatsworth can sit back with a picnic and enjoy an outdoor performance of A Midsummers Night’s Dream from The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, complete with costumes, music and dance. Here are seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this weekendDance like Kate Bush, shop for plants at Renishaw, tour a historic cemetery, or watch some classic cinema in the city this weekend.By Nik FarahThursday, 01 August, 2019, 11:46 Get your diaries at the ready.1. Dance like Kate Bush!Unlease your inner Kate Bush this Saturday, for a fitter and more flexible future, at DINA Venue from 11am to 12pm. Explore a new Kate Bush mix every week. All abilities welcome, £2 on the day.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo2. Join the Decathlon hiking seriesDecathlon UK is taking walkers out into the Peak District this Sunday, to take in the beautiful scenery along Bamford Edge, Hope Valley and Ladybower Reservoir. Suitable for all ages, from 8am to 3pm. Visit play.decathlon.co.ukPhoto: subCopyright: Buy photo3. Shop for plants at Renishaw HallRenishaw Hall & Gardens will host its plant fair this Sunday, from 10.30am to 4.30pm. This popular event hosts a range of specialist nurseries displayed on the front lawn. Entry £3, parking £1.Photo: subCopyright: Buy photo4. Cemetery’s August history tourDiscover Sheffield’s hidden gem of a Cemetery Park where history meets nature in a Grade II* Listed landscape. Join a guided tour this Sunday, with tours at 1pm and 2pm. Visit Eventbrite to book .Photo: subCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2